



In a significant enhancement of force protection capabilities, Ashok Leyland has flagged off India’s first indigenously designed, developed and manufactured 28-seater bullet- and blast-protected Armoured Troop Transporter (ATT).





The rollout marks a major step towards improving the safety of security personnel operating in high-threat environments.





The vehicle has been developed in response to operational lessons learned after the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. The project was conceived in close collaboration with Indian security forces to reduce vulnerabilities associated with conventional soft-skinned troop carriers used on sensitive convoy routes.





The Ministry of Home Affairs has placed an order worth ₹187.24 crore for 124 vehicles. Of these, 109 will be inducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), while the remaining 15 are designated for the Border Security Force (BSF).





Designed specifically for counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, the ATT is intended to replace conventional troop transport buses on high-risk routes, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and other sensitive operational areas.





The CMVR-certified platform incorporates comprehensive ballistic, mine-blast and underbody blast protection to enhance crew survivability against a wide range of threats. Additional protection is provided through a run-flat tyre system, enabling the vehicle to remain mobile even after sustaining tyre damage during an attack.





The transporter is equipped with 360-degree rotatable turrets featuring gun mounts, allowing personnel to maintain all-round security while on the move. Surveillance and situational awareness are further strengthened through Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras and an integrated command-and-control suite.





A heavy-duty climate-control system has also been incorporated to support operations in extreme weather conditions and challenging terrain. This ensures greater endurance and operational effectiveness during prolonged deployments.





Beyond its primary troop-carrying role, the ATT features a modular design that enables conversion into a mobile command-and-control centre. The platform can also be integrated with unmanned ground vehicles and drones, supporting coordinated surveillance and tactical operations across complex security environments.





Ashok Leyland has described the ATT as a unique vehicle of its kind and highlighted the programme as another milestone for the Make in India initiative. With the 124-vehicle order currently under execution, the new armoured fleet is expected to significantly strengthen convoy security and protected troop mobility for India’s security forces.





The induction of these vehicles represents a tangible effort to enhance force protection standards and honour the sacrifice of the 40 Pulwama martyrs by ensuring that personnel operating in high-risk zones receive substantially improved protection during transit.





Agencies







