



A security alert briefly placed the White House under lockdown on Monday after a passenger car mounted a kerb and crashed into an informational sign near Lafayette Park in Washington, DC, while US President Donald Trump was inside the executive residence preparing for meetings.





The incident unfolded on the northern side of Lafayette Park, directly opposite the White House. The vehicle drove onto the pavement but stopped well short of the White House perimeter, with the executive mansion's gates situated more than a block away from the crash site.





Secret Service personnel reacted swiftly, ordering journalists indoors and securing the surrounding area as officers confronted the driver. The individual was instructed to lie on the ground before being taken into custody in handcuffs.





Witnesses observed the suspect being escorted along Pennsylvania Avenue by uniformed officers while repeatedly shouting, "Oh my God!"





Authorities did not immediately disclose the identity of the driver or explain what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. No injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.





The temporary lockdown was imposed as a precaution while security personnel assessed the situation. Such measures are standard procedure whenever an unexpected incident occurs close to the presidential complex, even when there is no evidence of an ongoing threat.





Lafayette Park, one of Washington's most visited public spaces, regularly attracts tourists, demonstrators and photographers seeking views of the White House. The area is currently protected by substantial security fencing that remains in place following previous security upgrades and renovation work around the presidential grounds.





The latest incident comes against a backdrop of heightened security concerns in the US capital. Earlier this year, officials examined plans for permanent fencing around parts of Lafayette Square and sections of Pennsylvania Avenue to enable faster security closures should a potential threat emerge near the White House complex.





Security measures in the area have been reinforced following several recent incidents. In May, gunfire near the White House left two people wounded, including a suspect, prompting a temporary lockdown before normal operations resumed.





In a separate incident the same month, a Secret Service officer exchanged gunfire with an armed individual near the Washington Monument, leading to another brief security lockdown shortly after Vice President JD Vance's motorcade had passed through the vicinity.





Officials have not indicated that the latest vehicle crash represented a wider threat to the White House, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.





Agencies







