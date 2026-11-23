



US President Donald Trump has indicated that he is prepared to authorise renewed military action against Iran after the New Year if ongoing negotiations fail to produce an agreement.





Speaking on Sunday, Trump sharply criticised Tehran’s approach to the talks, accusing Iranian negotiators of prolonging discussions without delivering meaningful results. Describing them as “professional tap dancers”, he expressed frustration at what he characterised as a lack of substantive progress.





“They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it’s all BS,” Trump said, underscoring his growing dissatisfaction with the pace and direction of negotiations.





He also adopted a confrontational tone regarding maritime tensions in the Gulf, warning that any attempt by Iranian oil tankers to challenge a blockade would be met forcefully.





“I hope Iranian tankers try to test the blockade. They will all be at the bottom of the sea, like Iran’s navy,” Trump said.





The remarks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with disagreements continuing over the conditions and concessions being discussed as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently stated that reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz would not be difficult if the United States accepted what he described as reasonable conditions consistent with international law. He argued that progress would require Washington to acknowledge previous mistakes and honour earlier commitments.





Araghchi also called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to address the situation in Gaza, which he described as a “silent genocide”.





Meanwhile, regional security concerns have intensified following claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it carried out a combined missile and drone operation targeting two US Patriot air defence radar systems at military installations in Bahrain.





According to the IRGC, its Aerospace Force struck radar facilities linked to Patriot air defence batteries at the al-Riffa and Awali bases. The organisation said the operation was conducted in response to what it alleged were repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US MQ-1 and MQ-9 drones, as well as an attack on a radar site located on Iran’s Hengam Island.





The latest exchange of threats and military claims highlights the fragile state of US-Iran relations, with diplomatic negotiations continuing alongside escalating rhetoric and security incidents across the wider Middle East.





ANI







