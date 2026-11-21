



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has underscored the expanding defence relationship between India and the United States, describing India as a trusted partner and stressing the importance of cooperation through frameworks such as the Quad during a visit aboard the USS George Washington in the Indian Ocean.





Speaking exclusively while on board the US Navy aircraft carrier, Gor highlighted the scale of military engagement between the two countries, noting that India conducts more military exercises with the United States than any other nation.





Referring to the capabilities demonstrated during the visit, he said: “Today, what you were able to see is unmatched power. We work with our trusted partners. Those partners include India, and those partners include the Quad.”





He pointed to a series of recent engagements that have strengthened bilateral and regional cooperation, including Exercise Tarang Shakti, Yudh Abhyas and Exercise Malabar, which was recently conducted off the coast of Japan. Gor also noted that Quad leaders had met in Manila just 48 hours earlier, where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were joined by the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia.





“This is another example of us building on that partnership, step by step, year after year,” he said.





The ambassador said the deployment of USS George Washington near India reflected the close relationship between Washington and New Delhi and demonstrated a shared commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.





“We have the USS George Washington, one of our finest aircraft carriers in the world, visiting off the coast of India, a couple of miles out. The message we want to make sure everybody understands is that the United States trusts India, and we work very closely with India,” Gor said.





He added that both countries share common concerns and a common objective in ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remains open, secure and stable.





During the visit, Gor and his delegation observed an air power demonstration by Carrier Air Wing 5 from the flight deck of the carrier and later joined senior naval leaders for a working lunch.





The visit followed the return of Carrier Strike Group Five to the US Seventh Fleet area of operations after completing missions within the US Central Command area of responsibility. The strike group has since resumed routine activities aimed at supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.





Captain Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of USS George Washington, said the visit offered an opportunity to showcase the carrier’s operational capabilities and air power.





“Ambassador Gor and our distinguished guests received a first hand look at USS George Washington's air power and operational capabilities today. From the exciting flight deck demonstration to the detailed ship tours, our Sailors did an outstanding job showcasing what makes the George Washington such a powerful and effective platform,” he said.





Gor also stressed the importance of combining military capability with diplomatic engagement and cooperation among trusted partners.





“As the leading proponent of Peace through Strength, President Trump believes the strength of our Sailors at sea gives us decisive options. Diplomacy gives those options purpose. When unmatched naval power and purposeful diplomacy work in unison with trusted partners, like India, real security is created,” he said.





Rear Admiral Jeffrey Heames, commander of Carrier Strike Group Five, described the ambassador’s visit as a reflection of the strength of the India-US partnership and the strategic role played by forward-deployed American forces in the Indo-Pacific.





“Hosting Ambassador Gor aboard USS George Washington underscores the strength of the US-India partnership and the vital role our forward-deployed forces play in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Heames said.





He added that the personnel of the strike group continued to demonstrate professionalism and readiness across all operational areas.





Carrier Strike Group Five, led by USS George Washington, remains forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific to strengthen alliances, deter potential aggression and uphold freedom of navigation across one of the world's most strategically significant maritime regions.





The strike group includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Higgins (DDG 76) and USS John Finn (DDG 114), Carrier Air Wing 5 and Destroyer Squadron 15.





Its continuing presence in the Indo-Pacific is intended to bolster regional security and stability, keep vital sea lanes open and reassure allies and partners of the United States’ long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.





ANI







