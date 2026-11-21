



The US Navy supply ship USNS Wally Schirra has arrived at Larsen & Toubro's Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai for repair work under the India-US Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA), marking the fifth occasion that a US naval vessel has undergone maintenance at the facility.





The visit highlights the increasing confidence of the United States Navy in India's ship-repair infrastructure, technical expertise and industrial capabilities.





Operated by the US Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC), USNS Wally Schirra plays a critical role in providing ocean transportation, logistics support and specialised maritime services to US military and government agencies across the globe. Its arrival also signals the resumption of US naval repair activities at Kattupalli following the previous visit by a US vessel in December 2024.





India-US cooperation in naval ship repairs has steadily expanded since August 2022, when USNS Charles Drew became the first US Navy vessel to undergo repairs at an Indian shipyard. The partnership subsequently progressed with repair assignments for USNS Matthew Perry in March 2023 and USNS Salvor in July 2023, demonstrating growing operational trust between the two countries.





A significant milestone was reached in April 2023 when L&T's Kattupalli shipyard signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US Navy. The agreement formalised cooperation between the two sides and enabled the Indian facility to undertake voyage repairs and maintenance work for US naval vessels.





USNS Charles Drew later returned to Kattupalli for an additional repair period in December 2024, further reinforcing the relationship.





The arrival of USNS Wally Schirra continues this growing pattern of US naval vessels selecting Indian shipyards for repair and maintenance requirements. The development reflects the increasing competitiveness of India's maritime industrial base and its ability to deliver high-quality services to international naval operators.





Notably, USNS Wally Schirra is the first US naval vessel to arrive for repairs since the introduction of a revised Standard Operating Procedure aimed at simplifying crew entry and exit arrangements. The updated framework was developed through coordinated efforts involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Defence and the Department of Defence Production.





The streamlined procedures are intended to make India a more attractive destination for international ship-repair projects by reducing administrative complexity while supporting efficient operational turnaround for visiting vessels.





The latest repair assignment also aligns with India's broader ambition of establishing itself as a leading ship-repair and maintenance hub. Positioned along major global shipping routes and supported by expanding shipyard infrastructure, a skilled workforce and improving technical capabilities, the country is increasingly seeking to attract both commercial and naval repair contracts from across the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.





As more international operators utilise Indian facilities, the Kattupalli shipyard's growing track record with US Navy vessels serves as a tangible example of India's efforts to strengthen maritime industrial cooperation, boost domestic shipyard utilisation and enhance its standing within the global ship-repair market.





Agencies







