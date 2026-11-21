



At a time when global discourse is increasingly shaped by conflict and instability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of civilizational dialogue as a pathway to peace, stating that India is fostering discussions on cultural and historical connections while much of the world remains focused on war and unrest.





Speaking at the inauguration of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue Forum at Delhi's Purana Qila on Friday, the Prime Minister described cultural bonds as the strongest guarantee of global peace.





He remarked, "At a time when discussions across the world are dominated by war and unrest, we in India are engaging in a dialogue on civilizational connections. This is significant because cultural connection serves as the strongest guarantee for global peace."





PM Modi noted that the forum marks a significant expansion of the SCO's cooperative agenda. Reflecting on the organisation's 25-year journey, he said the bloc has substantially strengthened collaboration in security, economic development and regional connectivity. He added that deeper cultural and civilizational engagement would further reinforce the bonds among member nations.





The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the newly launched platform would generate fresh ideas and create new avenues for cultural collaboration. He said shared civilizational experiences could play a vital role in bringing nations and peoples closer together, contributing to a more united world.





The three-day forum, being hosted by India from 20 to 22 November, brings together participants from SCO member states, observer nations and dialogue partners to explore common civilizational heritage and expand cultural cooperation across the Eurasian region.





Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat joined the Prime Minister at the inauguration ceremony.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, invitations were extended to all SCO member countries, including Pakistan, as well as the organisation's observers and dialogue partners. The event represents the first dedicated civilizational dialogue platform within the SCO framework and reflects India's efforts to broaden regional engagement beyond traditional areas such as security and trade.





The initiative stems from a proposal put forward by PM Modi during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025, where he called for the creation of a structured platform for civilizational dialogue. The proposal subsequently received support from SCO member countries and was welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration.





The inaugural ceremony featured a cultural presentation, "Civilisations in Conversation - Cultural Show", combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Centred on the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family", the performance highlighted centuries of cultural exchanges and historical links between India and the wider Eurasian region.





The forum also showcased exhibitions under the banner "ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence", presenting India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage. One exhibition offered an immersive exploration of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries.





Another key attraction is the "Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion - Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll", displaying an illustrated scroll that reflects India's enduring epic traditions and artistic heritage.





Over the course of the forum, scholars, academics, cultural practitioners and subject experts will participate in four thematic sessions. Discussions will focus on cultural expressions such as music, performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; shared artistic and architectural traditions; language and literary heritage, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic routes alongside philosophical traditions that have influenced societies across the SCO region.





The forum is envisaged as a permanent platform within the SCO framework for promoting dialogue on shared civilizational heritage, encouraging greater cultural understanding and fostering stronger people-to-people connections among participating countries.





By placing culture and civilizational engagement at the centre of regional cooperation, India is seeking to complement existing SCO initiatives in security, economics and connectivity with a broader vision grounded in shared history, mutual respect and cultural exchange.





ANI







