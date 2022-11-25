



The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct its annual joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise “Samanvay 2022” from November 28 to 30 at Agra.





The objective of the exercise is to assess the efficacy of institutional disaster management structures and contingency measures. It will comprise a seminar on disaster management and a “multi-agency exercise” involving static and flying aspects of several assets needed for the HADR operations.





Three-Day Exercise





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the capability demonstration planned on November 29





ASEAN representatives and several stakeholders within the country will participate in the three-day exercise.





The armed forces, National Disaster Response Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation and Border Roads Organisation will also be part of the “Samanvay 2022”.





The exercise is expected to contribute to the evolution of institutional frameworks for effective communication, interoperability, cooperation and their application for successful conduct of the HADR operations.





