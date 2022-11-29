



Indian and US armies are currently engaged in joint military exercise in the Himalayas. The drills will go on for two weeks. The Yudh Abhyas military exercise is an annual exercise between India and the US.





In the first ceremony of such kind, four US Army officers were handed promotions near Nada Devi, the second-highest peak in the Himalayas. The officers were part of 11th Airborne division of the US Army. Twitter handle of US Army's Pacific division tweeted about this





"In full view of Nanda Devi, the second-tallest mountain in the tallest mountain range in the world, Capt. Cerruti, Lt. Russell, Lt. Brown and Lt. Hack became the first four @USArmy Officers to be promoted in the Himalayas during Yudh Abhyas Exercise," US Army tweeted.







