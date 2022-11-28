



“The India-Bhutan satellite is proof of our unique friendship with the Bhutanese people. I applaud @dittbhutan and @isro for this jointly designed satellite’s successful launch. @PMBhutan, “Premier Modi tweeted. According to the Prime Minister’s office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT) Bhutan and ISRO for the successful launch of this jointly developed satellite and stated that the India-Bhutan satellite is a testament to our unique relationship with the people of Bhutan.





Following the successful launch of the India-Bhutan SAT, the Bhutanese Prime Minister tweeted a message from His Majesty The King. In response, the Prime Minister remarked;





According to a press statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the PSLV-C54 launched the India-Bhutan SAT, India’s Earth Observation Satellite -06, and other satellites from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Congratulations to team @isro and @dittbhutan on the successful launch of India-Bhutan Sat today.”





“Today marks a significant turning point in India and Bhutan’s bilateral relationship as close allies and neighbours. The devoted team of space, engineers, and scientists from ISRO and Bhutan’s side worked together over the course of two years to launch this satellite for Bhutan “Jaishankar remarked this during the satellite’s launch.





In order to witness the debut of the India-Bhutan SAT, a high-level team from Bhutan headed by Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi, the Minister of Information and Communications of Bhutan, made a special trip to Sriharikota.





According to the press release, India has helped build the capacity of Bhutanese engineers by providing hands-on training at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru on satellite building and testing, as well as on processing and analysing satellite data, for an 18-member media delegation from Bhutan who are on a week-long familiarisation visit to India.







