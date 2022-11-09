



Port Louis: The Indian Navy's Training Team is in Mauritius for participating in the 13th edition of the Annual Species Forces and Diving Refresher Camp.





The Training team will be training at the Mauritius Police Force in niche skills like Asymmetric warfare, Maritime Interdiction operations, Underwater operations and Mix-Gas Diving.





Earlier on Monday, the Indian Naval ship Shivalik and Kamorta, led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, participated in the 70th International Fleet Review at Yokosuka, Japan where an Indian band played Japanese martial music and Saare Jahan Se Achha.





Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said that Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar witnessed the International Fleet Review.





"Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS witnessed the #InternationalFleetReview2022 hosted by #JMSDF at Yokosuka, Japan to mark the 70th Anniversary of its formation. #INSShivalik & #INSKamorta participated in the review," Indian Navy tweeted.





It further added, "#INSShivalik & #INSKamorta led by RAdm Sanjay Bhalla #FOCEF at the #InternationalFleetReview by #JMSDF at Yokosuka, #Japan, saluted the Prime Minister of Japan Mr Fumio Kishida embarked onboard #JSIzumo with Japanese martial music & Saare Jahan Se Achha playing in the background."





Earlier Indian Navy Ships Shivalik and Kamorta arrived at Yokosuka, Japan on November 2.





Earlier, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) said that 13 countries had participated in the International Fleet Review. "We will contribute to realizing a "free and open ocean" through confidence-building and friendship with the navies of the WPNS member countries," it said in a tweet.





Upon completion, Indian Navy ships will participate in the 26th edition of Exercise MALABAR 22 with ships from Australia, Japan and USA navies. Malabar's series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 and has grown in complexity over the years. It includes four major navies in the Indo-Pacific Region.





Malabar-22 will witness high-tempo exercises between participating platforms in multiple domains. Complex surface, sub-surface and air operations, including live firing drills are scheduled during the exercise. The Eastern Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla will have operational discussions with Commander, US Seventh Fleet and Commander Escort Force 3 (JMSDF) as part of Malabar-22.







