



An Israeli defence firm has announced plans to supply the first batch of 40,000 light machine guns (LMGs) to India early next year.





The company, Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), led by CEO Shuki Schwartz, is also nearing final contract signing to provide nearly 1,70,000 new-age carbines to India.





This move highlights ongoing collaboration between IWI and India's Ministry of Home Affairs to market a range of products including pistols, rifles, and machine guns.





The contract for the LMGs was signed last year, with all tests, trials, and government approvals now complete. The company has obtained a production licence and intends to start delivering the initial batch at the beginning of the next year. The supply contract spans five years, although faster delivery could be possible, according to Schwartz.





Alongside the LMG contract, IWI is involved in a program to supply Close Quarters Battle (CQB) carbines. While Bharat Forge is the primary bidder for 60 per cent of this contract, IWI aims to supply the remaining 40 per cent through its subsidiary, PLR Systems, which forms part of the Adani Group. The contract is in the pre-signing stage and expected to be finalised by year-end or early next year.





IWI is also in early talks with Indian agencies about integrating Arbel technology, a computerised weapon system that uses advanced algorithms to detect when a soldier is on target and deliver precise strikes.





This technology would be co-produced locally in India in partnership with PLR Systems to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.





Schwartz emphasised the firm's longstanding collaboration with India's Ministry of Home Affairs and other agencies. This cooperation spans multiple contracts involving small quantities of pistols, rifles, and light machine guns, reflecting years of market presence. Annual supply volumes could reach tens of thousands of weapons, meeting growing demand amid evolving security scenarios.





The CEO reaffirmed IWI’s support of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, underscoring its role in expanding local production and industry development. The partnership with the Adani Group through PLR Systems strengthens efforts to manufacture light weapons and integrate cutting-edge technologies like Arbel within India.





Addressing recent supply bans on some defence equipment by European countries, Schwartz noted that Israel’s increasing self-reliance and robust global supply chain help sustain defence forces worldwide. IWI has developed a resilient supply chain as part of its strategic mission to support partners independently.





These developments mark a significant step in bolstering India’s defence manufacturing base with cooperation from a leading Israeli defence firm, aligning with national priorities for indigenisation and enhanced security preparedness.





