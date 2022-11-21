Vehicle assembly building and the two launchpads seen at India's SHAR spaceport





Chennai: Annadurai, former Program Director, Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan said that the land acquisition is over and initial works for setting up a launchpad are ongoing at Kulasekharapatnam.





Talking to ANI, Annadurai said, “Parliament and government along with the Chairman of ISRO had stated that land acquisition has been well and initial works towards the Kulasekharapatnam launchpad are going on in Tamil Nadu.”





Earlier, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) acquired land for a proposed rocket launch site in Tamil Nadu. They also undertook the land consolidation works at the site in Thoothukudi district.





Talking to reporters, Somanath said that the land consolidation work is undertaken within the boundary wall.





Currently, India has two launch pads at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The first launch pad was set up at Sriharikota in 1970s. The launchpad located on the east coast and close to the equator helps rockets to travel rapidly. The launchpad is also closer to the sea to avoid any untoward incidents even if there's a mishap in the rocket.





Against this backdrop, the works are on to set up another spaceport in Tamil Nadu in order to help with the launch of low-cost commercial satellites. These small satellites will have great commercial potential.





Also, Kulasekharam was earmarked since rockets from Sriharikota take a curved path and this increases the risk of external attack since it flies above Sri Lankan territory. Hence, the rockets were conditioned to avoid the SL territory. However, the conditioning incurred fuel loss. Therefore, India decided on Kulasekharapatinam where rockets could be launched in a straight line instead of the curve route.







