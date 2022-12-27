

Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary and Kashmir affairs in-charge, on Sunday said the Abdullahs, the Muftis and the Gandhis would not be allowed to push Kashmir into “the 1990s situation”





“All possible measures to bring peace, prosperity and development in the Union Territory are being implemented. The BJP won’t allow the Abdullahs, the Muftis and the Gandhis to push Kashmir back to the 1990s. New Delhi has established a terror-free atmosphere in Jammu & Kashmir. However, these dynastic political parties want to push Kashmir back to the 1990s,” Mr. Chugh, who is touring the Kashmir Valley, said.





He said the past seven decades had witnessed the plunder of every resource of Jammu & Kashmir and “these families placed AK-47, stones and grenades in the hands of youngsters instead of pen, book and laptop”. “From terrorism capital, the BJP stepped up and made Jammu & Kashmir a tourist capital. Millions of tourists came to Kashmir this year. Development is underway in all spheres,” he said,





He said the Election Commission of India had already started preparations for Assembly elections. “We are hopeful that the Assembly polls will be conducted soon,” he added.





In a separate rally in Jammu, BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said his party would form the next government in Jammu & Kashmir with absolute majority.





“With the overwhelming support of the people, the Union Territory is all set to usher in a new era of peace, progress and holistic development. The die is cast and the people are eagerly awaiting to mandate the BJP to have a government that represents their urges and aspirations,” Mr. Rana said.





The BJP held several functions in the Union Territory on the 98th birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.







