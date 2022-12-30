



New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Indian High Commission in Islamabad is adhering to all the security norms that are essential after the recent terrorist strike in Pakistan by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Bannu region and Sunday's multiple bomb blasts that took place in Islamabad's I-10 sector.





Responding to queries on the security of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad after TTP attacks and advisories by several countries that warned them to take caution, MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "The Indian High Commission in Islamabad is adhering to all the security concerns that are essential, I cannot divulge more about that. The security situation in Pakistan as you described is concerning and as per local happenings, the Commission is taking the required measures. We are against terrorism wherever it happens."





Several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, and Saudi Arabia asked citizens residing in Pakistan for caution.





Many army officials and civilians lost their lives as the country battles a fresh wave of terrorism. On Sunday, at least seven blasts took place in Pakistan's Balochistan where 5 army personnel were killed and 19 others were injured.





According to Dawn, at least 15 people were injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan on Sunday, officials confirmed.





Meanwhile, the military's media wing confirmed that 5 Pakistan Army personnel were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) during a clearance operation in Balochistan's Kahan area.





Separately, in Quetta, at least four people were injured in a grenade blast on the Sabzal Road in Pakistan's Quetta, according to a statement by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, reported The Dawn.





Meanwhile, a flag of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hoisted on an electric pylon in Mir Ali Market, North Waziristan Tribal District was reported by locals and taken down.





TTP is allied with the Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August last year. The radical Islamic outfit has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government in November.





Last month, TTP called off a shaky ceasefire with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.





In 2022, TTP killed more than 150 Pakistanis in multiple attacks. Since the end of the ceasefire, TTP conducted 33 attacks in which 35 security personnel were killed, claims TTP.





Responding to the formation of a new government in Nepal and the appointment of new Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Bagchi said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal on becoming the new Prime Minister of Nepal and Dahal responded to it also and said that both countries want to develop deep relations and reciprocate to it. He also talked about cultural ties and natural affinity between the two nations and talked about strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. Both nations have unparalleled relations and we look to further it with the new government of Nepal."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal on being elected as Nepal's PM. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to working with 'Prachanda' further to strengthen the 'friendship' between India and Nepal.





PM Modi noted that the 'unique relationship' between the two nations is based on "deep cultural connect" and ties between people. He tweeted, "Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The unique relationship between India & Nepal is based on deep cultural connect & warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship."





CPN-Maoist Centre chairman and new Nepal Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda has formed an eight-member cabinet with three deputy Prime Ministers.





The 44th Prime Minister of the Himalayan Nation took the oath of office and secrecy from President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at President's residence Shital Niwas. President Bhandari also administered an oath to the eight ministers.





Dahal was appointed PM for the third time after he secured the support of 169 members of the Parliament to form the new government. He served as Prime Minister of Nepal from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2016 to 2017.







