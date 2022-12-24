



A Pakistan drone that entered India from along the International Border in Amritsar sector, Punjab, was intercepted by BSF troops, following which it was shot down and seized, reported news agency ANI citing the BSF on Friday.





The drone was "downed" by Border Security Force (BSF) troops around 7:45 am on Friday and seized.





Another Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in Amritsar Sector of Punjab.





The incident took place near the Pulmoran border post in Amritsar. Further details are awaited.





The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled yet another drone intrusion attempt from Pakistan's side in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, a BSF statement said. The incident occurred along the India-Pakistan international border in the Ferozepur sector.





A senior BSF officer informed that on Wednesday at about 8 pm, BSF troops detected a drone intrusion from Pakistan in the area of responsibility of border outpost Harbhajan in the Ferozepur Sector of district Tarn Taran, following which BSF troops fired at the drone.







