



Peshawar: Five soldiers were wounded in a suicide bombing attack on a security check post in the Ipi area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Wednesday, according to a The News International report.





According to the report, a vehicle loaded with explosives was used by the suicide bomber. This vehicle was rammed into the wall of the security check post. Following the incident, the area was closed and a search operation was launched.





The News International report said that the wounded sepoys Sajid, Zakir Shah, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Usman Ghani and Ahsan Naseer, who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital. Although no terrorist group has taken the responsibility for the attack yet.





Previously, a similar attack using a powerful car bomb detonated in a residential area in Pakistan's capital on December 23, killing two suspected militants and an officer, police said, raising fears that militants have a presence in one of the country's safest cities. At least three police officers and seven passers-by were wounded in the bombing.





The bombing in Pakistan's capital city took place nine miles from the garrison city of Rawalpindi, home of the military and government spy agencies. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the explosion further the Islamabad Police declared a 'red alert' in the city shortly after the blast.





"Security has been re-alert in Islamabad. Carrying weapons is not allowed under any circumstances. Election-related meetings will not take place without the permission of the police. Election activities and corner meetings will be allowed inside the four walls," Islamabad Police tweeted. Police said the blast took place when police officers spotted the car and ordered the driver to halt for routine checking.





TV footage showed a burning car as police officers cordoned off the area. Residents said they saw policemen on motorcycles chasing a car and ordering a man inside the vehicle to come out.





Police confirmed that account, saying the suspect blew up the explosive-laden vehicle after being surrounded by police officers. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing and thanked the police.





"Police officers stopped the terrorists by sacrificing their blood and the nation salutes its brave men," Sharif said in a statement.





Pakistan, as many as 504 suicide attacks have taken place since 9/11 in which 6,748 people were killed and 15,111 injured. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack as the group has intensified its terrorist activities after it formally ended the ceasefire at the end of last month.





In a statement, TTP had said that the outfit took the decision after "a series of non-stop attacks were launched by the military group in Bannu's Lakki Marwat district".







