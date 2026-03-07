



Dassault Aviation's Chief Executive Officer, Éric Trappier, has expressed strong determination to finalise the landmark contract for 114 Rafale fighter jets under India's Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme this year.





In a recent statement, Trappier emphasised, “We want to make sure that the 114 Rafale MRFA contract is signed this year.” This reflects the French aerospace giant's urgency to secure the deal amid ongoing negotiations with India's Defence Ministry.





The push comes shortly after a pivotal approval from India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Last month, the DAC cleared the long-stalled proposal for procuring 114 Rafale jets through a government-to-government (G2G) route, marking one of the largest defence acquisitions in India's history.





This green light revives ambitions dating back nearly 13 years to the original Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) tender, which collapsed amid protracted evaluations and political shifts. The Rafale, already proven in Indian service, now stands poised to bolster the Indian Air Force's (IAF) depleting squadrons.





Negotiations between the Indian Defence Ministry and Dassault are intensifying, focusing on critical elements such as pricing, delivery schedules, and the comprehensive weapons package. Sources indicate that India seeks competitive terms, leveraging its prior Rafale experience to negotiate offsets and local manufacturing components.





The first batch of 36 Rafale jets, acquired off-the-shelf in 2016, has significantly enhanced the IAF's capabilities with advanced avionics, Spectra electronic warfare suite, and multi-role versatility. The MRFA deal aims to scale this up dramatically, addressing squadron shortages amid regional threats from China and Pakistan.





Trappier's optimism aligns with France's strategic pivot towards deepening defence ties with India. Amid global supply chain pressures and geopolitical realignments, sealing the contract by 2026 would not only inject vitality into Dassault's order books but also reinforce Indo-French strategic partnerships.





India's defence procurement landscape has evolved considerably since the MMRCA debacle. The shift to G2G frameworks bypasses lengthy tender processes, enabling faster acquisitions while prioritising proven platforms like the Rafale over untested competitors.





The proposed 114 aircraft will feature India-specific enhancements, including integration with indigenous weapons such as Astra beyond-visual-range missiles and Rudram anti-radiation missiles. This aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasising technology transfer and local production through partnerships like those with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





Delivery timelines under discussion target an initial tranche within 36-48 months, with full operationalisation by the early 2030s. This schedule is crucial for the IAF, which currently operates below 30 squadrons against an authorised strength of 42.





Economically, the deal could exceed ₹1 lakh crore, factoring in aircraft, weapons, spares, and maintenance. Offsets worth 30% of the contract value are mandated, promising inflows for Indian firms in aerospace manufacturing and MRO sectors.





Dassault's confidence stems from Rafale's combat pedigree, including strikes in Libya, Syria, and Mali, alongside its selection by nations like Egypt, Qatar, and Indonesia. For India, it offers seamless interoperability with the existing fleet, minimising training and logistical burdens.





Challenges persist, however. Budgetary constraints, competing priorities like the Tejas Mk2 and AMCA programmes, and calls for greater indigenisation could influence final terms. Yet, the DAC's nod signals political will at the highest levels.





Geopolitically, the Rafale MRFA strengthens India's aerial deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, countering China's J-20 stealth fighters and Pakistan's J-10Cs. It also underscores France's role as a reliable partner, distinct from US or Russian suppliers amid sanctions and delays.





As talks progress, both sides are aligning on intellectual property rights for local assembly, potentially at HAL facilities. This could pave the way for export-oriented production, elevating India's stature in global aerospace.





Trappier's timeline ambition faces the test of diplomatic and bureaucratic synchronisation. With India's defence budget for 2026-27 emphasising capital outlay, a signed contract could materialise before year-end, heralding a new era for IAF modernisation.





