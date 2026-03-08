



Crystal Maze-2, also known as ROCKS (operational name), is an upgraded version of the Crystal Maze missile with an extended range of 250 km (160 miles).





India has emerged as a key player in advanced missile technology, drawing inspiration from Israel's innovative Blue Sparrow system amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. When the Israeli Air Force deployed the Blue Sparrow to devastating effect against an Iranian bunker, piercing Russian-made radar defences, the world took notice, reported WION.





This 1,900kg missile, initially conceived as a target drone for testing Israel's Arrow shield, was repurposed for hypersonic strikes from the edge of space. Indian defence experts, however, were not surprised, having already integrated similar capabilities into their arsenal.





The Blue Sparrow's success stems from its unique quasi-ballistic trajectory. Launched from high altitude, it ascends into the stratosphere before plummeting vertically at hypersonic speeds, evading traditional radar horizons.





Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems refined this into the ROCKS missile, a combat variant retaining the original booster, engine, and airframe. In India, it is known as Crystal Maze-2, tailored for precision strikes on deeply buried, high-value targets in GPS-denied environments.





Its first test launch took place in April 2024 from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI under the Andaman and Nicobar Command. Designed for mass production in India to serve the Indian Air Force, the missile is capable of striking long-range radars and air defence systems even in GPS-denied environments.





India's adoption of this technology marks a leap in air-launched munitions. This demonstration validated the missile's integration with frontline fighters, allowing launches from stand-off ranges that mirror Israel's recent tactics against Iran. Indian pilots proved capable of deploying the weapon with pinpoint accuracy, underscoring operational readiness.





The quasi-ballistic profile offers India a strategic edge over regional adversaries. Unlike low-flying cruise missiles such as the BrahMos, the ROCKS climbs beyond the scan limits of Chinese and Pakistani surface-to-air missile (SAM) networks.





These systems, optimised for horizon-level threats, struggle against near-vertical descents from space. This capability renders enemy air defences largely ineffective, providing India with a 'blind spot' exploit in contested airspace.





Operationally, the missile's range of 250 to 300 kilometres enables strikes without territorial incursion. An Su-30MKI can operate entirely within Indian airspace, targeting fortified terror launchpads or command bunkers across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan.





This stand-off precision enhances deterrence, minimising risks to pilots and aircraft while maximising destructive impact on hardened infrastructure.





The India-Israel defence partnership is deepening rapidly. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagements in Tel Aviv in early 2026, intelligence leaks suggest Israel proposed the Golden Horizon, a scaled-up Sparrow derivative.





This air-launched ballistic missile promises a range exceeding 2,000 kilometres, transforming Indian fighters into long-range strategic platforms capable of continent-spanning operations.





Underpinning this collaboration is India's commitment to self-reliance. The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative drives efforts to indigenise production, blending Israeli Blue Sparrow designs with locally sourced components.





This approach not only reduces import dependence but also builds a sustainable domestic ecosystem for quasi-ballistic missiles. It positions the IAF for self-sufficient scaling in a potential two-front conflict scenario.





As geopolitical flashpoints multiply—from Iran's confrontations to South Asian border tensions—India's missile advancements signal a paradigm shift.





The Crystal Maze-2 and potential Golden Horizon integrations fortify strategic posture, blending imported expertise with indigenous innovation. This fusion ensures India wields unstoppable precision in an era of hypersonic warfare.





