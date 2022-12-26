



Pralay ballistic missiles can change their path after covering a certain range in mid-air. The missiles are powered by a solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies





The Indian defence ministry has cleared the procurement of around 120 Pralay ballistic missiles for the Indian armed forces, the news agency ANI reported on Sunday (December 25).





The ballistic missiles will be deployed by the Indian armed forces along the borders with China and Pakistan. Pralay ballistic missiles are surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) developed for battlefield use.





Currently, the Pralay ballistic missiles can take out targets from 150 to 500 kms. It is extremely difficult for the enemy to intercept through interceptor missiles.





Senior defence sources told ANI, "A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry cleared the acquisition of around 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders."





Reports have mentioned that the Pralay ballistic missiles can change their path after covering a certain range in midair. The missiles are powered by a solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies.





The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics.





India now permits the use of ballistic missiles in tactical roles, therefore the acquisition of these ballistic missiles is considered a significant development for the nation.







