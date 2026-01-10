



India's artillery modernisation program has come under intense scrutiny amid Pakistan's rapid advancements in rocket systems, yet recent indigenous breakthroughs offer a robust countermeasure.





The successful test-firing of the 120-km range Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) in late 2025 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marks a pivotal achievement. This development, coupled with clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), underscores India's push towards long-range precision firepower capable of matching or exceeding threats posed by Pakistan's Fatah series.





Pakistan has bolstered its arsenal with systems like Fatah-I and Fatah-II, deployed during the 2025 conflict and reportedly aided by Chinese technology. The Fatah-I boasts a range of approximately 140 km, enhancing Pakistan's deep-strike capabilities and raising concerns along the Line of Control. These advancements have compelled India to accelerate its own rocket artillery programs to restore strategic balance.





At the heart of India's response lies the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system, which has evolved significantly since its inception. The latest LRGR variant extends the Pinaka's reach to 120 km with guided precision, enabling strikes deep into enemy territory. DRDO's late 2025 trials validated this capability, paving the way for integration into Indian Army regiments.





This progress aligns seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence, prioritising self-reliance over imports. Rather than merely procuring foreign systems, India now focuses on indigenous design, development, and production. The Pinaka program exemplifies this shift, with private sector involvement from firms like Larsen & Toubro (L&T) accelerating upgrades.





Procurement momentum has surged, with the Army awarding L&T a contract to sustain and upgrade existing Pinaka rocket launcher systems. This deal ensures long-term readiness, addressing past delays in artillery modernisation. Simultaneously, proposals for acquiring the 120-km guided Pinaka rockets have advanced, signalling imminent bulk inductions.





Technological refinements in the Pinaka variants include advanced guidance systems for pinpoint accuracy, reducing collateral damage while maximising battlefield impact. These enhancements surpass the unguided rockets of earlier models, offering a strategic edge over adversaries' area-saturation tactics. The system's mobility and rapid reload capabilities further amplify its utility in high-intensity conflicts.





The 2025 conflict highlighted vulnerabilities in India's legacy artillery, prompting a doctrinal rethink towards precision long-range fires. Pinaka's evolution directly counters Pakistan's Fatah rockets, which rely on volume over precision. By achieving comparable ranges with superior guidance, India gains deeper battlefield penetration and deterrence.





Contracts and DAC approvals have injected fresh impetus, with production lines ramping up at facilities linked to DRDO and private partners. This not only counters immediate threats but also builds export potential, as seen in interest from friendly nations. Upgrades extend launcher life cycles, ensuring sustained operational availability.





Challenges persist, including integration with command-and-control networks and counter-battery radars. Yet, 2025's gains— from successful tests to upgrade pacts—demonstrate accelerated timelines.





The Indian Army now eyes full-spectrum modernisation, blending Pinaka with emerging systems like loitering munitions.





Geopolitically, these developments deter adventurism from Pakistan while signalling resolve to China along northern borders. Pinaka regiments could soon form part of integrated battle groups, enhancing firepower depth. Indigenous success stories like this fortify India's strategic autonomy in a volatile region.





India's artillery modernisation, propelled by Pinaka LRGR advancements, transforms scrutiny into strength. By late 2025, tests, clearances, and contracts had positioned the system for rapid deployment, effectively neutralising Pakistan's rocket edge and reinforcing national deterrence. This trajectory promises a more capable force, rooted in homegrown innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







