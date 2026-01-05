



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the nation's indigenous fighter aircraft programs, reported UNI.





On 4 January 2026, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat announced key milestones during the TEJAS-25 national seminar in Bangalore, hosted by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is slated for rollout by the end of 2028, with its maiden flight targeted for early 2029.





Dr Kamat emphasised that both the AMCA and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-2 remain firmly on schedule. He stated that the TEJAS MK-2's first flight is expected by June 2026.





These timelines align with commitments to the Indian Air Force under Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) norms, reflecting DRDO's resolve to deliver as promised.





The TEJAS MK-2 marks a significant evolution from its predecessor, the Mark One. It incorporates advanced features such as enhanced stealth capabilities, superior avionics, and multi-role versatility.





This upgrade promises greater range, payload capacity, and integration of cutting-edge weapons systems, positioning it as a vital asset for replacing ageing fleets in the Indian Air Force (IAF).





As a 4.5-generation fighter, the TEJAS MK-2 builds on the TEJAS platform's proven success. Prototypes are currently under production, underscoring steady progress. Dr Kamat highlighted its technological leap, which includes improvements in radar, sensors, and electronic warfare suites, enhancing operational effectiveness in diverse combat scenarios.





Transitioning to the AMCA, this fifth-generation stealth fighter represents India's ambitious stride towards self-reliance in advanced aviation. Designed with supercruise capability, internal weapons bays, and advanced sensor fusion, it aims to provide a decisive edge in future air warfare. The rollout by late 2028 signals robust momentum in development.





Dr Kamat noted that the AMCA will introduce several novel technologies inherent to fifth-generation platforms. Stealth features, such as radar-absorbent materials and low-observable design, are central to its architecture. Coupled with AI-driven avionics and network-centric warfare integration, it is poised to transform IAF's strike capabilities by 2047.





Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, attending the seminar, praised the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA as pivotal milestones. He commended the teams for embedding contemporary technologies while accelerating delivery timelines. These programmes, he observed, surpass prior achievements and align with India's strategic aviation roadmap.





The TEJAS-25 seminar, commemorating 25 years of the LCA TEJAS, drew scientists, defence experts, and industry leaders. It served as a platform to outline future enhancements for TEJAS MK-2 variants and AMCA iterations. Discussions focused on indigenous innovation, technology transfer, and partnerships with private sector entities like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





ADA officials detailed plans for serial production and export potential of these aircraft. The event featured technical sessions, panel discussions, and presentations on propulsion systems, materials science, and digital twins for testing. This collaborative forum reinforces India's push towards a technologically superior air force.





These announcements come amid heightened geopolitical tensions in South Asia, where air superiority remains critical. The timely progression of TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA bolsters India's deterrence posture. By prioritising Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance), DRDO addresses past delays in fighter induction, reducing dependence on foreign imports.





Prototypes for both aircraft are advancing through rigorous ground and flight testing phases. Engine development, a key enabler, sees collaboration with international partners for the AMCA's variable-cycle engine. Meanwhile, the TEJAS MK-2 leverages the GE F414 engine, with indigenous alternatives in parallel development.





The seminar also spotlighted broader ecosystem growth, including UAV integration and space-based assets for air combat. Industry feedback emphasised supply chain resilience and skill development. As India eyes 2047 as a defence superpower milestone, these programmes exemplify sustained R&D investment.





Dr Kamat's optimism stems from streamlined project management and CCS approvals. Both aircraft will feature advanced electronic warfare, directed-energy weapons compatibility, and manned-unmanned teaming. This positions the IAF for multi-domain operations in contested airspace.





The Bangalore seminar not only celebrated TEJAS' legacy but charted a bold trajectory for India's aviation future. With firm timelines and technological prowess, DRDO is set to equip the IAF with world-class indigenous fighters, enhancing national security.





IDN







