Recent remarks by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) LUH sparked some confusion. In an interview, the Admiral indicated that the Navy has no interest in procuring the LUH, as it fails to meet naval qualitative requirements. Naval sources quickly stepped in to clarify that these comments were taken out of context and misrepresented.





The LUH was never designed or evaluated for naval operations in the first place. Sources emphasise that no formal trials or assessments occurred, rendering any notion of "rejection" inaccurate. The platform simply does not align with the Navy's unique operational demands, particularly over maritime environments.





Safety stands as the paramount concern for naval helicopters, especially during missions at sea. A single-engine configuration like that of the LUH poses significant risks if a fault arises mid-flight over the ocean. Twin-engine designs provide redundancy, ensuring safer outcomes in such scenarios.





HAL developed the LUH specifically for the Indian Army and Air Force, optimising it for high-altitude operations in regions like Siachen and rugged mountainous terrain. Its single-engine setup excels in those land-based roles but falls short for the Navy's needs, which demand robustness against corrosion, harsh saltwater exposure, and shipboard constraints.





Naval sources stress that the Chief's statement arose in a purely technical discussion, not as an official procurement decision. Since the LUH never featured on the Navy's demand list, there was no basis for induction or dismissal. This clarification underscores the service's focus on purpose-built platforms.





Turning attention to the future, the Navy is now prioritising HAL's Utility Helicopter–Maritime (UH-M). This represents a dedicated design-and-development project tailored explicitly to naval specifications, marking a departure from the LUH's land-oriented architecture.





The UH-M incorporates a twin-engine configuration for enhanced safety and reliability over water. It features upgraded landing gear, anti-corrosion coatings, flotation equipment for emergency ditching, and compatibility with naval sensors and weapons. These adaptations ensure seamless integration into maritime roles.





Foldable rotors and tail sections form a critical design element of the UH-M. This allows compact storage within the limited hangar spaces on warships, addressing a key logistical challenge for carrier and surface vessel operations.





Mission versatility defines the UH-M's capabilities. It will handle troop and cargo transport, casualty evacuation, search and rescue operations, and even limited combat tasks when equipped accordingly. Such multi-role functionality aligns perfectly with the Navy's diverse operational spectrum.





Procurement momentum gained pace in August 2025, when the defence ministry issued a Request for Information (RFI) for 76 naval utility helicopters. This includes 51 for the Indian Navy and 25 for the Indian Coast Guard, with an estimated value of around ₹5,000 crore.





HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, DK Sunil, shared positive updates in November 2025. He confirmed that the first UH-M prototype stands ready, with its maiden flight slated for the current financial year. This rapid progress signals strong commitment to the timeline.





Subsequent phases will involve certification, user trials by the Navy, and exhaustive testing to achieve full operational clearance. HAL anticipates initial deliveries starting in 2027, followed by scaled-up production and widespread induction between 2027 and 2030.





The UH-M arrives at a critical juncture for the Navy's ageing fleet. Currently, the service operates about 51 Chetak helicopters, of which roughly 45 remain serviceable. These decades-old platforms, relics of imported technology, are nearing the end of their technical lifespan.





Replacing the Chetaks with the indigenous UH-M will modernise the fleet while advancing the Make in India initiative. It promises to curtail reliance on foreign imports, bolstering India's domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and fostering self-reliance in critical aviation capabilities.





This development reflects broader strategic priorities in India's defence sector. By investing in homegrown solutions like the UH-M, the Navy not only enhances operational readiness but also builds technological sovereignty amid evolving geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific.





