



India's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken a significant step towards bolstering its domestic defence capabilities by awarding four contracts worth a combined ₹100 Crores to Hyderabad-based Indrajaal.





These contracts focus on procuring counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) tailored for the Indian Navy and Army. The move underscores New Delhi's push for indigenous technologies to safeguard critical infrastructure amid rising drone threats.





Indrajaal will supply its flagship Indrajaal Infra C-UAS under these agreements. A company spokesperson confirmed to Janes on 9 January 2026 that deployments will target high-value assets. Specifically, the systems will protect naval ports along the western seaboard, securing maritime assets and infrastructure from aerial incursions.





The Indian Army will deploy these C-UAS along the eastern border to shield strategic bases. This positioning highlights vulnerabilities in border regions, where unmanned threats from adversarial actors have proliferated. Indrajaal emphasised the urgency, committing to deliver 50% of the systems by the end of March 2026 and the remainder by June.





At the heart of Indrajaal Infra lies the company's AI-enabled SkyOS command-and-control (C2) platform. SkyOS integrates diverse sensors and countermeasures, allowing operations with minimal human intervention. This automation enhances response times and reduces operator fatigue in high-threat environments.





Key detection components include radars for long-range aerial threat identification. Radio frequency (RF) detectors pinpoint UAV communication signatures and command links. Direction finders further refine threat localisation, creating a layered surveillance net.





On the soft-kill front, Indrajaal Infra employs cyber takeover mechanisms to seize UAV control and force safe landings. RF jamming disrupts command-and-control links, while GNSS spoofers and jammers mislead navigation systems. These non-kinetic options prioritise threat neutralisation without collateral damage.





For hard-kill scenarios, the system deploys interceptor UAVs like Indrajaal's Zombee. These autonomous hunters engage hostile drones kinetically, ensuring destruction if soft measures fail. The multi-layered approach aligns with modern C-UAS doctrines, blending electronic warfare with precision strikes.





This procurement reflects broader trends in India's defence indigenisation drive. Amid tensions with neighbours like China and Pakistan, where drone swarms pose asymmetric risks, domestic solutions like Indrajaal's gain precedence over imports. The MoD's focus on Hyderabad's ecosystem—home to firms like Bharat Dynamics—accelerates tech transfer and local manufacturing.





Financially, the ₹100 Crores outlay signals confidence in private sector innovation. Indrajaal's rapid scaling from start-up to supplier for tri-services demonstrates the success of 'Make in India'. Deliveries by mid-2026 will enable operational integration ahead of monsoon seasons, when border activities intensify.





Strategically, western seaboard protection counters maritime drone threats from the Arabian Sea. Incidents of smuggling and reconnaissance via commercial UAVs have risen, prompting naval upgrades. Eastern border deployments address LAC frictions, where Chinese micro-drones have been sighted.





SkyOS's AI backbone sets Indrajaal apart, processing sensor fusion in real-time. Machine learning algorithms predict drone trajectories and classify threats, minimising false positives. This edge suits India's diverse terrains, from coastal humidity to Himalayan altitudes.





Indrajaal's ecosystem extends beyond hardware. Partnerships with DRDO and HAL could integrate C-UAS into broader networks like Akashteer. Future upgrades might incorporate hypersonic detection or laser effectors, aligning with the user's interest in advanced aerospace tech.





Challenges remain, including electronic warfare resilience against adversarial jamming. Indrajaal's RF and GNSS tools must evolve against encrypted links. Scalability for swarm defence—potentially hundreds of drones—will test SkyOS's limits.





Economically, these contracts inject vitality into Hyderabad's defence corridor. Job creation in AI, sensors, and UAV assembly supports skilled talent from IITs and NITs. Export potential looms, with Southeast Asian nations eyeing similar systems.





In the global context, India's C-UAS push rivals US Replicator initiatives and Israel's Iron Dome adaptations. Indigenous focus reduces reliance on Rafael or Raytheon, fostering strategic autonomy. Success here could pivot Indrajaal towards AMCA or Tejas integrations.





Operational timelines ensure readiness by Q2 2026. Training modules for Navy and Army personnel will leverage SkyOS simulators, cutting deployment lead times. Field trials at western ports and eastern outposts will validate efficacy.





This development arrives at a pivotal moment. With Gaganyaan and IMRH progressing, protecting R&D sites from drone espionage becomes paramount. Indrajaal Infra fills a critical gap, blending AI prowess with battle-proven kinetics.





Long-term, expect MoD expansions. Follow-on orders could exceed ₹500 Crores, incorporating quantum sensors per user-noted interests. Indrajaal's Zombee swarms might counter Pakistan's Burraq or China's Wing Loong variants.





India's defence posture strengthens through such procurements. Domestic C-UAS not only deter threats but project technological maturity. As deliveries commence, strategic facilities gain a robust shield against the drone age's shadows.





