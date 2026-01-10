



Reports from late 2025 highlight severe delays in the supply of GE F404 engines for India's TEJAS MK-1A program, severely impacting production timelines at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





Despite HAL's readiness to deliver aircraft, only a handful of engines—around five—had been supplied by General Electric as of that period.





This shortfall has frustrated the Indian Air Force (IAF), which urgently requires these fighters to bolster its depleting squadron strength.





HAL has already constructed and rigorously tested several TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, positioning some for imminent handover. However, the absence of engines has created a critical production bottleneck, halting final assembly and integration.





Officials at HAL expressed dismay over the protracted wait, underscoring how supply chain issues at GE have derailed meticulously planned schedules.





Initial projections anticipated the first TEJAS MK-1A delivery to the IAF in late 2025, with ambitions to hand over ten fighters by March 2026. These timelines have now slipped into 2026, with expectations revised downwards to fewer aircraft in the immediate term.





GE attributes the delays primarily to difficulties in scaling its global supply chain, though the company has committed to accelerating deliveries. Projections indicate around 20 engines slated for the fiscal year 2026-27, with subsequent increases aiming to equip a full squadron by 2027-28.





Reports from Bharat Shakti website emphasise that while the deal remains intact, these phased deliveries will gradually alleviate the immediate crisis.





The repercussions for the IAF are profound, exacerbating an already dire fighter squadron shortfall. With operational readiness under strain, the service faces heightened vulnerabilities amid regional tensions.





India Today web portal notes that each delayed TEJAS MK-1A represents a missed opportunity to modernise and replace ageing assets, potentially undermining deterrence capabilities.





This episode underscores broader vulnerabilities in India's defence procurement ecosystem, particularly reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components.





While HAL's indigenous airframe production has progressed admirably, engine dependency highlights the perils of such partnerships. GE's recent signing of the engine deal with HAL offers some reassurance, yet persistent delays cloud prospects for timely inductions and even export ambitions.





Looking ahead, sustained pressure on GE to meet commitments will be essential. Indian authorities are reportedly exploring contingency measures, including potential offsets and local manufacturing boosts under the agreement.





Nonetheless, the TEJAS MK-1A program's success hinges on resolving these supply hurdles swiftly to restore IAF confidence and programme momentum.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







