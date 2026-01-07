



US President Donald Trump has spotlighted India-US defence cooperation during a speech at the House GOP Member Retreat in Washington, DC.





He recounted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally addressed delays in the delivery of 68 Apache attack helicopters ordered by India. Trump claimed these deliveries were running five years behind schedule, prompting Modi to seek his intervention.





Trump described Modi's approach vividly, stating that the Indian leader asked, "Sir, can I please see you?" He positioned himself as a swift problem-solver, asserting that the US is now rectifying the hold-ups. This anecdote underscores Trump's narrative of streamlining defence exports to key allies like India amid longstanding bureaucratic hurdles.





The remarks come against a backdrop of deepening India-US military ties, with the Apache deal originating from a 2015 contract worth over $2.5 billion. India, through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has already inducted six Apaches into the Indian Air Force, but full delivery of the remaining squadrons has lagged due to supply chain issues and integration challenges. Trump's intervention highlights ongoing frictions in US defence procurement timelines for international clients.





Trump praised his personal rapport with Modi, calling him "a very good man" and "a good guy." Yet, he tempered this with criticism over India's substantial purchases of Russian oil, which have drawn US ire. High tariffs—totalling 50 per cent—were imposed on India as leverage, linking energy trade to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





India's oil imports from Russia surged post-2022, capitalising on discounted crude amid Western sanctions. Trump noted that India has "reduced it very substantially," suggesting partial compliance with US pressure. He framed the tariffs as a financial win for America, defending them as tools to influence New Delhi's behaviour.





These comments followed Trump's explicit warning just a day prior, threatening steeper tariffs on Indian goods unless India curbs Russian oil imports. He accused New Delhi of bolstering Moscow's war economy by buying cheap crude, positioning tariffs as a direct countermeasure. "They wanted to make me happy, basically," Trump quipped, implying Modi's awareness of his displeasure.





India has firmly rebutted Trump's narrative, denying any assurance from Modi to halt Russian oil purchases. Official clarifications emphasise that no such commitment was made during bilateral talks.





This rejection aligns with India's longstanding policy of energy security and diversified sourcing, refusing to fully align with Western sanctions on Russia.





Trump's dual messaging—boasting defence successes while wielding tariff threats—reflects a transactional approach to India-US relations. On defence, cooperation has flourished under frameworks like the Quad and iCET, with deals for drones, engines, and jets advancing indigenous capabilities at firms like HAL and TATA Advanced Systems. Yet, energy disputes risk straining this momentum.





The Apache episode exemplifies broader challenges in US arms exports. Delays often stem from stringent end-user agreements, technology transfer restrictions, and congressional oversight. Trump's claims suggest executive pushback against these, potentially accelerating deliveries to bolster his "America First" defence industrial base.





Geopolitically, Trump's rhetoric ties into his self-styled role as a Russia-Ukraine mediator. He has engaged Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy, though without breakthroughs. Pressuring India fits this pattern, using economic sticks to align Global South players against Russia while promoting US mediation.





For India's defence ecosystem, the episode signals opportunities and pitfalls. Faster Apache inflows would enhance the Army Aviation Corps' strike capabilities against threats from Pakistan and China. However, tariff escalations could hike costs for US imports, nudging New Delhi towards diversification with France, Israel, and indigenous projects like the Light Combat Helicopter.





Trump's address also nods to shifting Indian oil dynamics. While volumes from Russia dipped slightly in late 2025, they remain pivotal, comprising over 40 per cent of India's crude needs. Refineries like Jamnagar have adapted to Urals-grade oil, yielding economic gains despite US penalties.





Critics in India view Trump's tariff threats as overreach, infringing on sovereign energy choices. Analysts note that higher duties could boomerang, inflating global oil prices and hurting US consumers. New Delhi's measured response prioritises strategic autonomy, balancing ties with Washington, Moscow, and Brussels.





Looking ahead, Trump's second term may intensify this leverage. Upcoming defence pacts, such as GE F414 engine co-production for TEJAS MK-2, could face similar timelines if bureaucratic snarls persist. India might accelerate 'Atmanirbhar' initiatives, reducing reliance on delayed US platforms.





Trump's speech weaves defence triumphs with economic arm-twisting, encapsulating the pragmatic yet tense India-US partnership. As Bangalore's aerospace hubs like HAL ramp up, such episodes will test New Delhi's navigation of great-power frictions.





Based On ANI Report







