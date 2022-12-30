



The telecom company said that its '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.





Bharti Airtel, a telecom operator, announced on Wednesday the launch of its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar.





Customers with 5G enabled devices will be able to access Airtel '5G Plus' network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread, the company said.





Adarsh Verma, Chief Operating Officer of Bharti Airtel - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."





"We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos," Verma added. Moreover, Airtel 5G Plus now works on all Android and Apple supported 5G devices.





To recall, the telecom giant has recently rolled out its 5G Plus services in Pune, Maharashtra. This means that the citizens of Pune will now be able to access Airtel's 5G services without paying any extra cost. The company is deploying a 5G NSA (non-standalone) network across the country and hence the network is expected to be fast due to the presence of 4G infrastructure.





As per the telecom, some of the areas that received the Airtel 5G plus services are Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Baner, Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Model Colony, Swargate, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some other locations as well. In fact, more areas in Pune will receive the company’s 5G services in a phased manner, says the Airtel.





George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Pune. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."







