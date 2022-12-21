



Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted in the Special NIA Court at Kochi that the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders in Kerala were in touch with some of the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda leaders.





The NIA said this while asking for more time for the investigation against the PFI leaders who were arrested after the ban.





NIA also submitted that there is a secret wing of PFI working to prepare a hit list of people belonging to other communities and their activities were centred around the PFI office.





NIA further said that "the IS and Al-Qaeda terrorist organizations use the country's anti-state and religious terrorist organizations for subversive activities in countries where their direct operations are not possible. The NIA has received indications that PFI leaders in Kerala were in touch with some of the IS, Al-Qaeda leaders. A more detailed investigation is required."





The NIA said that crucial information has been obtained regarding the treasonous activities carried out by PFI. Digital evidence is also important.





"The investigation also revealed the moves made by the PFI leaders through social media groups to get the youth involved in terrorist activities. Several people have already been questioned as the investigation reaches its final stage," the investigation agency said.





After the submission, the NIA court granted NIA's request for more time for extensive evidence collection and investigation.





According to this, the NIA has been given another 90 days to complete the investigation and file the charge sheet. There are 13 accused in the case registered in Kochi. Their judicial custody period has been increased to 180 days after this Court verdict.





The case pertains that the PFI leaders and workers were detained after the simultaneous raids across the country on September 22 and they were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).







