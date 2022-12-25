



Islamabad: Hours after the Islamabad suicide attack on Friday, the capital administration banned all types of gatherings, especially activities related to the upcoming local government elections, and declared high alert in the city, the Dawn newspaper reported.





"In light of recent advisories/threat alerts issued by the law enforcement agencies and today's attack on police, the security of Islamabad has been beefed up to obviate the threats within the jurisdiction of capital which can disrupt peace and tranquility causing damage to public life and property. However, the likelihood of such activities cannot be ruled out in coming days," according to a notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, as quoted by Dawn.





Police imposed a ban on all kinds of corner meetings, public gatherings and congregations, especially in the wake of the upcoming local government elections, the report added. The Pakistani publication said the order came into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two weeks.





In a statement, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti, said the security level had been placed on high alert and all district police officers (DPOs) of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal. Moreover, the city police officer Rawalpindi had been directed to ensure fool proof security especially around churches and at exit and entry points.





According to ARY News, a Joint Investigation Team was formed to investigate Islamabad's suicide blast.





In a letter written to Islamabad's chief commissioner, the DIG recommended forming the eight-member JIT where 3 DSPs and two officers from intelligence agencies will be there and would be headed by the SSP of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).





On Friday, a policeman was killed and six other people were injured in a suicide attack in Islamabad. "A suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers," Islamabad Police said.





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast and sought a report from authorities. "Due to the timely action of the law enforcement agencies, the nefarious plan of terrorists to shed the blood of innocent people has been foiled," he said in a statement.





The rise in militancy in Pakistan comes after the outlawed TPP announced the suspension of the ceasefire with the government and instructed the Islamic group's fighters to carry out attacks all over the country.







