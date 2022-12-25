



ANKARA — Moments of history, as written by the Turkish media. Turkey’s first self-produced light combat aircraft and trainer aircraft left the hangar and showed itself to the world. The developer of Hurjet is the Turkish company TAI and will be associated in the future – TAI Hurjet.





Turkey’s Ministry of Defence has announced that the first flight tests will begin in 2023. According to Turkish sources, there is even a specific date for the first flight – March 18, 2023. Turkey is highly disciplined and has so far followed timelines without fail.





The aircraft that came out of the hangar with the help of a tug did not have any integrated engines. However, they are expected to be deployed and conduct ground tests very soon. The aircraft’s electronic systems are expected to be tested soon before the first flight of the TAI Hurjet.





Turkey continues to surprise the world with its extremely strong industrial weaponized manufacturing progress in recent years. The TAI Hurjet is just such a product – born from cost-effective knowledge and experience in manufacturing and designing training aircraft/systems.









The TAI Hurjet is not only a light combat aircraft but also a training aircraft. It will replace the aging T-38 and F-5 in the Turkish Air Force Command’s inventory. It is expected that if the tests in 2023 are successful, in 2025 the aircraft will be certified and enter serial production.





About TAI Hurjet





Turkish requirements for the functionality of the aircraft are high. The TAI Hurjet should be put into operational combat readiness in a very short time, should carry out light attacks, and become an indispensable part of the training process of Turkish pilots. The TAI Hurjet is said to be compatible with use on an aircraft carrier.





Turkey has offered Malaysia to produce TAI Hurjet light combat aircraft.





Our known characteristics of the TAI Hurjet are as follows: wingspan 9.5 m, length 13.6 m, height 5.1 m, wing area 35 square meters, thrust 17,600 lb. According to the specifications, the aircraft will fly at a maximum speed of Mach 1.4 at a service altitude of 45,000 feet. The aircraft is expected to have a G limit of +8 G/-3 G, a range of 2,222 km, and a payload of 2,721 kg.







