



Bandipora: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two terrorists of (TRF) LeT along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.





In a statement, police said, “On specific information, two terrorists namely Imad Amin Chopan @ chita bhai son of Mohd Amin Chopan of Paden Salar Anantnag and Tahir Ah Bhat @ Tiger son of Abdul Hamid Bhat of Hergam Adigam Kokernag Anantnag were apprehended while they were on the move from the upper reaches of Bandipora towards Srinagar”.





Police said one Chinese Pistol along with a magazine and rounds, Chinese grenade and detonators have been recovered from their possession.











