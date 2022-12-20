



Unconfirmed reports on Twitter claimed on Wednesday evening that oil reserves kept in Gwadar, a port city on Baluchistan coast, were set on fire allegedly by Baloch rebels. Reports suggested that massive losses are expected after this unprecedented attack. Pakistan's maritime assets were also targeted in this attack. Large plumes of fire indicate that the fire may have caused several casualties.





However, Minute Mirror, a Pakistan-based news portal, reported that a huge fire has broken out at Gwadar Baluchistan diesel depot this evening.









"The fire broke out due to short-circuit in the generator that engulfed the entire diesel depot at the Gwadar port. The fire burnt more than 12 ships that were standing at the seashore. The reason for the fire is still unknown," the report claimed.





Videos surfacing on Twitter also showed boats catching fire in the Kuntani Hor region of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) district Gwadar's Jiwani area. The fire caused damages to assets of people in the nearby area. Locals in the area have contacted the rescue team but they have not reached yet, the tweets said.





Last month, thousands of protestors blocked roads leading to the Gwadar port being built by China in Baluchistan.





The blockade began after after they alleged the Pakistan government breached a deadline of November 20 over prohibiting illegal fishing by Chinese trawlers in the Arabian Sea.





The protests are being led by Maulana Hidayatur Rehman of the famous Haq Do Tehreek.





The protestors have been in the past protesting against illegal fishing by Chinese trawlers, releasing missing persons, allowing border trade with Iran and demanding an end to the narcotics trade that has impacted Baloch youth.







