



The Indian Air Force needs 4 billion dollar to upgrade its fighter aircraft Sukhoi fleet. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has already proposed the upgrade program, which is expected to be approved by the government soon. As a HAL nodal agency, about 150 fighter aircraft will upgrade fifth generation fighter jet as ‘Super Sukhoi’, after which the Indian Air Force’s fighter capacity will increase manifold reports NewsonAir.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Indian Air Force together will finalise equipment and systems for Sukhoi-30MKI, after which 150 aircraft will be upgraded. The ‘Super Sukhoi’ program has been approved by Russia, as Sukhoi Su-30MKIs are joint products of India and Russia. Many components and parts are to come from Russia to upgrade Sukhoi. ‘Super Sukhoi will include a modern cockpit. The major part of the upgrade also includes avionics and sensors, making 150 fighter aircraft technically to be compatible with fifth-generation fifty jets.





HAL will develop Uttam MK-3 AESA Fire Control radar in the proposed ‘Super Sukhoi’ program. HAL will begin testing several components to be included in the Super Sukhoi program in 2024. The prototypes to be launched for the Super Sukhoi program will include new systems in the steps and can start with full-scale upgradation 2027-28. It has become necessary to upgrade the Air Force Sukhoi-30 MKI to keep it relevant in the future air war because its software is deteriorating very fast. The Air Force hopes that the first Super Sukhoi aircraft will be ready by 2025.





The ‘Super Sukhoi’, jointly developed with the Russian Sukhoi company, will be a multi-goddess, which may dominate the neighbouring countries and the entire Indian Ocean region. The feathers of this aircraft will be made of carbon fibre. The cockpit and all systems will be improved in the modernisation program. It has been designed in such a way that it will be easy for pilots to shift to fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Along with this, the aircraft will be modernized in collaboration with the BrahMos Air-to-ground supersonic cruise missile program. Now the Indian Ministry of Defence and Russian Company will finalize the divided work under the modernization program, after which it will be decided which work will be in India and which work in Russia.





‘Super Sukhoi’ will also have advanced stealth characteristics. Super Sukhoi may also be equipped with infrared-homing extended-range versions of other long-range missiles. In addition to medium distance missiles, active radar homing medium range 100 km. Along with this, other 80 km medium-range missiles can also be added. Super Sukhoi will upgrade electronics and Super Sukhoi will have more weapons loads. Super Sukhoi will have the same engine as FGFA, which will increase its lifetime. The Super Sukhoi program will not be covered under the offset rules of the defence procurement process of the Indian Ministry of Defence, as this upgradation project is a part of the previous Sukhoi Su-30MKI Agreement.







