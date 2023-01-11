Image Courtesy: TimesNow





Pakistan is fighting its worst inflation and financial crisis in decades. With foreign exchange reserves at a record low, there are chances the country may not be able to import food and fuel in the next few months.





Wheat is being sold at extremely high prices and at some places, local governments have run out of wheat stock. This has led to food riot like situations in some places and videos of people raiding godowns and some people fighting for bags of wheat has gone viral.







