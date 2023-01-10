



Following the recent spurt of targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF along with the local police will provide weapons training to village defence committee guards or VDCs in the Union Territory so that they can counter terrorist attacks.





The final contours of the training schedule, variety of arms to be included and the number of participants will be decided in due course of time, officials said.





The J&K administration has recently started reissuing weapons to village defence guards, earlier known as village defence committees, following the Dhangri incident in Rajouri district in which seven people were killed. The VDGs comprise local village volunteers.





"CRPF will provide weapons training to the village defence guards so that they can act as a line of defence in case of a terrorist attack. The modalities of this new proposal are still being planned," said a senior official.





The volunteers will also be trained in basic physical combat exercise, if required, he said.







