



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met visiting US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and discussed the Indian subcontinent and the Indo-Pacific.





"Glad to meet US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland this morning. Good talk on the Indian Subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and the many convergences in our relationship," tweeted Jaishankar.





During her visit to India, Nuland will lead the US-India annual Foreign Office Consultations which cover the full range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, and will also meet with young tech leaders, the US Department of State said in an official statement.





Nuland is on an official visit to India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Qatar from January 28 to February 3.





In Nepal, the top US official engaged with the new government on the broad agenda of the US partnership with Kathmandu.





The Under Secretary, on reaching Sri Lanka will mark the 75th anniversary of US-Sri Lanka relations and offer continued US support for Sri Lanka's efforts to stabilize the economy, protect human rights, and promote reconciliation, the official release added.





Finally, the Under Secretary will discuss global issues in Qatar as part of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue.





"She will also meet with counterparts to discuss Qatar's critical support for the relocation of Afghans with ties to the US, as well as our bilateral agreement to protect US interests in Afghanistan," the US State Department press release added.





The US administration announced its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy last year.





The document focuses on building collective capacity to deal with challenges in the region.





These include a focus on challenges from China, advancing the US relationship, a 'Major Defence Partnership' with India, and supporting its role as a net security provider in the region.





The US seeks an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.





There is an emphasis on working with other countries not just from the region, but also from beyond.





The US says it will work "in flexible groupings" to tackle major issues, "particularly through the QUAD," comprising of Australia, India, Japan and the US.





India's role in the QUAD is an important element of the US-India relationship. US will "continue to support India's rise and regional leadership," working with India bilaterally and through groups on a range of issues. It refers to India as a "like-minded partner" and "driving force" in the QUAD.





It will also deepen its (five) regional treaty alliances and work with groups such as ASEAN, the European Union (EU) and NATO. AUKUS, a security alliance between Australia, the UK and the US has also been recently launched.





Meanwhile, Jaishankar also congratulated the Government and the people of Nauru on their Independence Day.





"Congratulate the Government and the people of Nauru on their Independence Day. India will always remain a trusted development partner," he tweeted.







