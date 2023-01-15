



The 7th Armed Forces Veterans Day was organized on Saturday at Nagar Bhawan. On this occasion, floral tributes were paid to the picture of the country's first army chief KM Cariappa by the district officials and ex-servicemen including the deputy commissioner. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waghmare Prasad Krishna, as the chief guest in the program, said that on the basis of numbers, the Indian Armed Forces are known as the largest armed forces in the world. This force has amazing potential. In all the battles that have been fought till date, the Armed Forces have shown great valour. The year 1946 proved to be a milestone in the Royal Indian Navy revolution. After this 1971 India had a war with Pakistan. Then there used to be East and West Pakistan. The war that took place not only changed the history of the Indian subcontinent but also changed the geography. The new country Bangladesh was formed from this war. After this, in all the wars that took place with Pakistan and other countries, India's name was established all over the world. The Armed Forces are a part of this glorious history. India has the largest number of soldiers in the army formed to establish peace in different parts of the world.





The Deputy Commissioner said that Armed Forces Veterans Day is being celebrated all over India today. It is necessary that one day our ex-servicemen, who may be from Army, Navy, Airforce, CRPF, and their families should come together at one place and remember those moments of their glorious career and service to the country and ask them Inform your future generations and your children. So that children get inspiration from this.





CRPF Commandant Rahul Kumar said that even after retirement we can contribute to our society. We are not taught to kill but also to save.We retired soldiers should serve wherever we live. ASP Campaign Deepak Pandey said that this program is celebrated remembering the contribution of MK Cariappa in the Indian Army. Today the borders of the country are safe from external enemies. Para military forces and police are fighting with internal enemies, it is somewhere inspired by the army. Whenever required, the administration stands with you. Said that today India is an important country on the world stage. Behind this is the contribution of the soldiers who made the sacrifice.





On the occasion, Salmanti Kujur, wife of Vir Chakra winner Subedar Dhama Oraon, was felicitated with a shawl by the Deputy Commissioner. Taramani Devi, wife of Havildar Vishram Tana Bhagat, who was martyred in the Kargil War, was honored by the CRPF Commandant. Gunjay Lohra, mother of martyr Sepoy Shivnath Lohra in Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, was honored by the ASP campaign.





Sub-Divisional Officer Arvind Kumar Lal, Executive Magistrate Amit Besra T Sahu Pawan Kumar and a large number of ex-servicemen and relatives were present in the program.







