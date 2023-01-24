



The terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces personnel in Eidgah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, said the J&K Police.





One person was injured in the grenade blast. He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmed Deva, 32.





This was at least the second grenade attack in Srinagar this month and came within a day of twin-blasts in Jammu that injured nine. The attack also came at a time when the security agencies are on a alert over the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party in J&K and upcoming Republic Day.





The Srinagar Police tweeted that some suspects have been held in the case.





It said, "One grenade was lobbed by terrorists in Eidgah area which caused minor splinter injury to one person namely Ajaz Ahmed Deva, son of Abdul Rasheed Deva aged 32 years [and] resident of Sangam, Srinagar. Person has been taken to hospital and is out of danger. Operation launched to catch the culprit(s). The injured civilian has been discharged after first aid in SKIMS Soura. Further, some suspects have been picked up for examination."





The SKIMS Soura refers to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.





Earlier on Saturday, two explosions rocked the Narwal area of J&K's Jammu. A total of nine people were injured. The J&K Police suspects improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were used in the blast. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the scene of blast on Sunday. It's expected the NIA will take over the investigation.





Earlier on Januar 1, the terrorists had hurled a grenade in Srinagar's Hawal locality in which one person was injured.





“There was an attempt to throw grenade on a CRPF vehicle in crowded area of MK chowk it missed target and caused minor splinter injury to one local boy. Operations launched in area to nab the culprit,” said Srinagar Police in a tweet.





The wounded person was identified as Sameer Ahmed Malla son of Manzoor Ahmed Malla resident of Habak.





The New Year has so far been marked by a string of terrorist acts in J&K. Seven people were killed in Dhangri village in Rajouri district in Jammu region on January 1-2. On January 1, terrorists opened fire at houses in the village and killed five people. The next morning on January 2, an IED planted by the terrorists the previous evening exploded and killed two children.







