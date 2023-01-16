



Islamabad: A heavy contingent of the police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah held a flag march in the Wana Bazaar area of Pakistan's South Waziristan on Saturday to maintain law and order and improve the security situation in the region, The News International reported.





Superintendent of Police Investigation Fazle Subhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nadir Khan and other senior officials participated in the flag march led by Shabbir Hussain Shah. The DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah visited the checkposts set up on the Wana Bypass and reviewed the security situation.





The local police and the district administration of South Waziristan have started taking measures to bolster security and maintain law and order in the Wana subdivision and its surrounding regions, as per The News International report.





The steps are being taken to ensure peace as the district administration recently held talks with local residents who held a weeklong protest against lawlessness in South Waziristan.





People of South Waziristan ended the protest after one week when the local authorities assured them that they will take measures for improving law and order. The protesters had proposed a 10-point agenda to the government.





On Friday, police personnel patrolling in vehicles were seen making announcements on megaphones calling on the people not to carry weapons anymore as the district administration had imposed a ban on displaying arms in South Waziristan, according to The News International report.





The police warned the people that action will be taken against those who will violate the ban. The police personnel said that action will also be taken against those using tinted glasses.





Speaking to reporters in Wana, District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Shah said that police have established checkpoints in Wana and its surrounding regions to strengthen security and check the movement of social elements.





On January 11, major roads connecting Pakistan's South Waziristan region were blocked by the protesters as the sit-in continued for the sixth consecutive day despite the chilling winter, as per The News International report.





The protesters blocked major roads to protest the rising incidents of terrorism and other crimes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per the news report.





Thousands of residents, workers and activists of almost all political parties, activists, civil society members, and students of South Waziristan participated in the sit-in to demand the restoration of lasting peace in the region.





The protest took place at a time when Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan. Notably, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its months-long ceasefire with the Pakistan government on November 28.







