



Successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on Tuesday from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said. The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with "high accuracy".





"A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy," the ministry said in a statement. It said the "user training launch" successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.





The Prithvi II missile is a short-range, surface-to-surface ballistic missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India. It is part of India's Prithvi missile series, which includes the Prithvi-I, Prithvi-II, Prithvi-III, and Dhanush.





The Prithvi-II is an indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile, and is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kilograms. It has a range of 350 kilometres, and is capable of carrying conventional as well as nuclear warheads. The missile is powered by a liquid propulsion system and has a high-thrust engine.





The missile has undergone several successful test launches and has been inducted into the Indian armed forces. The missile's accuracy is considered to be high and it is equipped with advanced navigation and guidance systems.





The Prithvi-II is primarily used by the Indian Army, and it has been deployed in several regiments of the Indian armed forces. It is also used for training and test launches by the Indian armed forces. The missile is a "game changer" as it enhances India's strategic capabilities and deters potential adversaries.





It is notable that the development and deployment of Prithvi-II and other missiles of this series has been a significant achievement for India's indigenous Defence industry, as well as the DRDO, which developed the missile.





The night trials of the missile was conducted thrice in 2020.





In 1983, the Indian government initiated the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program to become self-sufficient in the production and development of a variety of missiles, including ballistic and surface-to-air missiles. Prithvi was the first missile developed under this program.





The DRDO also attempted to construct a surface-to-air missile through Project Devil. This missile can use either liquid or a combination of liquid and solid fuels. It was designed as a battlefield missile and has the capability to transport a nuclear warhead, serving as a tactical nuclear weapon.





The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres.



