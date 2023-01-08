



Indian Space Start-Up Space Fields have successfully conducted Cold flow testing at Propulsion facility in Aerospace department, Indian Institute of Science to validate shock wave profiles and structural integrity of the propulsion system.





Multiple cold flow tests were ran upto maximum 20 bar chamber pressure.





Aerospike nozzles are designed to be altitude compensating i.e. they can have maximum efficiency and thrust at ground pressure as well as in the higher atmosphere: a unique capability that allows for a huge increase in efficiency with respect to currently used bell nozzles.





In other words, reduced amount of fuel to bring the same mass to orbit.







