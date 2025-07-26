



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a significant meeting with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Department of State in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2025.





According to the US State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, Secretary Rubio expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to mediate conversations with Iran, recognising Islamabad’s constructive contributions toward preserving stability in a tense regional context.





Their discussion extended to deepening bilateral counterterrorism collaboration, with particular attention to countering the threat posed by ISIS-K. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to the upcoming US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue scheduled for August in Islamabad.





The Secretary further highlighted the necessity of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral trade ties and emphasized exploring new opportunities for cooperation in the critical minerals and mining sectors, signalling an intent to broaden economic and strategic engagement beyond security concerns.





This high-level diplomatic encounter comes soon after the visit of Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, who met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on June 18 for a luncheon meeting.





The timing of this engagement is notable, occurring amidst heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, and as President Trump weighs possible US responses to the crisis.





These consecutive high-level meetings underscore the ongoing strategic importance of the US-Pakistan relationship, particularly in areas of regional security, counterterrorism, and economic cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







