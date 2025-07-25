



On July 25, 2025, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted flight trials of the UAV-launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.





This significant achievement marks a notable advancement in India's defence capabilities, showcasing the country's growing expertise in precision-guided missile technology deployed via unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, congratulated DRDO along with its industry partners, including Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DcPPs), Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and start-ups for their collaborative development and successful demonstration of the ULPGM-V3 system.





He emphasised that this success evidences the Indian defence industry's readiness to absorb and manufacture critical defence technologies domestically.





The UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile, particularly the ULPGM-V3, is an extended-range variant, often referred to as the UAV-Launched Missile – Extended Range (ULM-ER). This system has been designed for deployment from unmanned aerial platforms, enhancing the operational flexibility and strike capabilities of Indian armed forces.





Earlier in the year, a model of the ULM-ER was showcased at Aero India 2025, which took place in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, garnering attention for its advanced technology and potential battlefield applications.





The successful flight trials at NOAR validate the missile’s extended range performance and precision strike capabilities, reinforcing India’s position in the development of sophisticated UAV-based weapon systems.





This advancement not only boosts India’s defence preparedness but also strengthens the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem by integrating innovation from DRDO, industry collaborators, and technology start-ups.





