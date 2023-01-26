



India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day with a spectacular show of Made in India weapons at the Republic Day parade.





The main focus of this year’s parade was on “made in India”, as virtually all weapons techniques showcased have been indigenously made, like most crucial battle tanks, Self-propelled weapons, missiles, and many more.





For the first time in India’s Republic Day history, the British-era-25-pounder guns, which had been used for decades for the 21-gun salute, were replaced with the indigenous 105mm Indian Field Guns.





On the other hand, the unique features of this year’s Republic Day showcased women’s power in India’s military. Women showcased riding motorbikes and camels. The 12 women also rode camels in the BSF Camel Contingent as they marched along the established path from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort.





The other speciality of this year’s celebration was the invitation of the chief guest. For the first time, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, has been invited as the chief guest for India’s Republic Day.





He reached India on Wednesday and said it is a “great privilege to be a guest of honour and participate in India’s glorious national day”, he stated.





The parade comprises spectacular military and cultural showcases on Kartavya Path annually, displaying India’s military might.







