The Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached the property of a resident of Pulwama, whose sons were arrested for harboring two terrorists. A government spokesman said this information. He said that the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir had approved the confiscation of the property on December 1.





The spokesperson said that on May 30 this year, in Awantipora area of ​​South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the police received information about the presence of terrorists at the house of Jahangir Ahmed Lone and Umar Shafi Lone, residents of Chek Rajpura. He said that during the encounter, two terrorists – Shahid Ahmed Rather of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Umar Yusuf of Lashkar-e-Taiba – were killed. The spokesman said that during the investigation of the case, the involvement of Jahangir Ahmed and Umar Shafi in harboring terrorists came to light.





A total of 172 terrorists, including 42 foreigners, were killed in over 90 operations conducted by security forces in Kashmir in 2022. A senior police official gave this information on Saturday. He said the rate of youth joining terrorist organizations has decreased by 37 percent. In 2022, a total of 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir, in which 172 terrorists, including 42 foreign terrorists, were killed, Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar wrote on Twitter.





He said that among the slain terrorists, 108 were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or The Resistance Front (TRF), 35 from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JM), 22 from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr. Four and three terrorists of Ansar Ghazawat-ul-Hind were involved. Top police official said that 26 security personnel including 14 personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) were killed in terrorist attacks and encounters in 2022.





Kumar said, most of the terrorists involved in these terrorist activities have been killed. He said terrorists killed 29 civilians in the valley. ADGP said, except Basit Dar and Adil Wani, all the terrorists involved in this terrorist act have been killed. Kumar said that 100 people have joined terrorist organizations this year and there has been a 37 per cent decrease compared to the previous year.





Maximum (74) terrorists have joined Lashkar, he said. Out of these 65 terrorists have been killed in the encounter, 17 terrorists have been arrested and 18 terrorists are still active. Referring to the recovery of arms and ammunition, he said that in 2022, 360 arms were seized during the encounter and destruction of terrorist modules.







