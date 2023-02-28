



Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský emphasized the need for cooperation between democracies in the Indo-Pacific to address the challenges posed by China's increasing economic and military power.





In an interview with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Lipavský said, "I think the biggest challenge in the Pacific is China and its economic superpower. It's becoming a military superpower and we need to be ready to be looking for ways how to have to approach it. I think India understands this very, very well. I think Europe understand this quite well'.'





On Chinese aggressive actions on India's northern borders, he said, "we need to be respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries' internationally recognized borders", explaining, "So if China commits such acts, I will condemn such acts from China so I don't want to make a general statement. But specifically, this is quite clear". China has been, since 2020, involved in aggressive actions at India's Ladakh & Arunachal Pradesh.





He called for open and frank discussions between the EU and India to achieve a mutually beneficial relationship through a Free Trade Agreement. In his interview, he also spoke about Russia Ukraine conflict, the G20 Presidency of India among other things.





Here's the complete interview:





What is the key focus of your India visit?





Jan Lipavský: Thank you very much for having me here. And my purpose for this visit to India, it's to show that the Czech Republic is ready to cooperate, and we have a lot to offer. We have a great university, we have great companies. We want to be building a mutually interesting relationship in terms of research of innovation. We have a very strong automotive industry speaking about Skoda or TATA trucks, and we want to be here, and we want to be part of this thriving economy.





I believe one of the key focus areas is also on connectivity, a direct flight perhaps?





Jan Lipavský: Definitely, I'm meeting two representatives of two airline companies, Indigo, one of them for example, and we want to show them that Prague is ready for a direct flight. We have a very good airfield; Prague is a very beautiful city actually. So before, before COVID there were 100,000 Indians travelling to Prague every year, after COVID, we are half the number at 500,000. So working on having these numbers up. And you know, India is a very interesting country for all tourists and without direct flight, it's much harder to reach.





Anything on Defence cooperation?





Jan Lipavský: I think it's a big-big opportunity. The Russian war against Ukraine shows that the Russian military is not a reliable partner. We have a very good defence industry, and we are ready to show it to India. Some projects are already happening, and we want to be able to increase that kind of cooperation.





So making India defence here in India are you planning that? As well as to manufacture here in India?





Jan Lipavský: It is one of the conditions which Indian sides put on the table all the time, and I think it's an understandable condition, understanding the necessity for India to be able to be independent. But of course, we have these technologies. We have these unique types of trucks. We have very different kinds of technologies and military. So it's up to specific companies to offer good deals, but politically we are ready to be working on it.





So you mentioned Russia, the Ukraine conflict that has been dominating every capital. How do you see India's role as the chair of the G20, in terms of resolving this ongoing conflict in Europe?





Jan Lipavský: G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India. I'm very grateful for the way how you approach that and the leadership in G20 is very important. And India shows that it is capable of that and it's very logical. You have to understand that Russia's war against Ukraine endangers the security of Central Europe and the whole of Europe as such, and we were Russian puppet for 40 years and we don't want to never ever repeat that, we don't want to be again Russia puppet and Ukraine is now fighting not to be Russian puppet not to be colonized by Russia because Russia is the last colonial empire in the world. They haven't got rid of that 19th-century mentality. I think we need a fair broker. I think we need a broker who will be able to strive for deals that will nurture international relations and rules-based international relations. And you know, Russia is committed to driving aggression in the charter of the UN and it is written that aggression war is not allowed. This is one of the results of the Second World War. So, for India, maybe to be working on pushing the charter of the UN ahead, I think that that would be the role I will see even in a G-20 presidency.





We saw at the G20 finance ministers meeting there was no joint statement because of the West versus Russia plus China conversation which was going on. Do you think that these groupings should also focus on other things as well because it looks like this grouping is now being dominated by only one specific subject?





Jan Lipavský: For us, it is the most important issue we are dealing with. I think it is understandable. I know that it's hard for us. I mean, this is tricky, I suppose part of G 20. So many other countries from Europe are. It's to have a serious debate on other issues. Once you feel really endangered by Russian imperialism.





You mentioned the fair broker, do you see New Delhi as the fair broker in this ongoing conflict?





Jan Lipavský: I was more speaking about the possible role of that. Of course, last week, there was a vote in the United Nations General Assembly in India that did not vote in favour of the resolution condemning the Russian war against Ukraine. But I see that this is an opportunity to have a dialogue on that. And you know, when you asked me when I would see the role of India at G20, I came up with the idea that standing by the charter of the UN is something which we need to be working on.







