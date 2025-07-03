



At least two to three terrorists, believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, are reportedly trapped in the forested area.





The encounter is taking place in a challenging terrain, with dense forests providing cover for the militants. Reinforcements have been rushed to the site to strengthen the cordon and prevent the terrorists from escaping.





This incident comes just hours after the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu, prompting heightened security measures along the pilgrimage routes, especially the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The entire Yatra route has been declared a no-fly zone, and additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims.





The Kishtwar region has witnessed several encounters in recent months, marking a shift as it was previously considered relatively free from terrorism. In April and May, similar operations in the Chatroo belt resulted in the deaths of three JeM terrorists and one soldier.





Officials note that terrorists operating in these mountainous areas are highly trained in jungle warfare and have been involved in multiple attacks on security forces and civilians in the Jammu region.





The current operation remains underway, with security forces maintaining a tight cordon and actively engaging the trapped terrorists. The local administration has advised residents to stay indoors and remain vigilant as the situation develops.





Agencies







