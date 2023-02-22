



The DRDO's had displayed its new Compact Airborne Multi-Sensor Optronic Payload at the Aero India 2023 show in Bangalore





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a new electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) payload for airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) roles.





Speaking to Janes at the Aero India 2023 show held in Bangalore from 13 to 17 February, a DRDO official said the new payload has been tested on the Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon-201 (TAPAS BH-201) medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).





The EO/IR payload – named Compact Airborne Multi-Sensor Optronic Payload (CAMOP) – has been developed by the DRDO's Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE). It was displayed at Aero India 2023.





CAMOP is configurable for all types of airborne platforms. It is a stabilised, compact, Multi-Sensor package capable of day and night operations. It comprises an eye-safe laser rangefinder, target illumination and pointer, and high-definition (HD) payloads. CAMOP has a recognition range of up to 40 km and weighs 55 kg.





CAMOP will provide a stabilized line of sight (LOS) to perform the surveillance, reconnaissance, target detection and automatic target tracing from airborne platforms. The gimbal assembly for housing Medium Wave Infra-Read Camera; Short Wave Infra-Read Camera; Colour Day And Night Camera; Low Light Level CMOS Camera; Spotter Scope Camera; Laser Ranger Finder; Laser Pointer and Laser illuminator within a ball diameter of 450mm and weighing less than 60kg.







