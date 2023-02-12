



Ankara: The death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday's earthquake reached 28,192 on Saturday (local time), reported CNN.





Turkey's death toll climbed to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a news conference.





In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group.





An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media, which cited the country's health ministry.





Meanwhile, An Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed in a tweet on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Turkey.





"We received a report yesterday that his luggage and passport were found but there wasn't a body. We were hoping for his well-being, that he would have escaped. His father had passed away around a month back and now this has happened," said Gaurav Kala, a relative of Vijay Kumar.





Kumar's family members were in deep shock as they learned of the tragic news. They cried inconsolably. He is survived by his mother, wife, and six-year-old child. He had lost his father about one and a half months back.





"We received a call from Embassy in the afternoon. They wanted confirmation for identification, so we told them about a mark on the left hand. He worked in a company in Bengaluru & left from here on 22nd Jan. He was scheduled to return on 20th Feb, said Kala.





The Indian Embassy in Turkey informed on Saturday that the mortal remains of Kumar have been found.





"We inform you with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip," the Embassy said in a tweet.





"Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family," it added.





Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier this month that ten Indians were struck in remote parts of Turkey after the country was hit by two "biggest natural disaster" earthquakes. Still, they are safe while one citizen is missing.





"There are 10 individuals who are stuck in some remote parts of the affected area but they are safe. We have one Indian national missing, on a business visit to Turkey's Malatya. And he has not been traced for the last two days. We are in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru," Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in Ministry of External Affairs, had said at a media briefing on 'Operation Dost.'







