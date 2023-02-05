



Jammu: Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, AOC-in-C, Western Command, today stated that the Indian Air Force is ready to meet any eventuality with China and Pakistan.





The Air Officer said this during his visit to the forward areas along the Northern Borders where he was briefed about the prevalent security situation and operational preparedness.





“The Indian Air Force has kept almost all its air bases at a very high level of readiness to meet any eventuality with China and Pakistan,” said Sinha.





As per a statement, the Air Marshal interacted with the senior officers and deliberated on various defence related issues while lauding the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control.





He remarked that the synergized approach will be the way ahead to address the dynamic requirements of the modern day warfare.





He assured that the Western Command is vigilant for the aerial defence of the sensitive areas of various parts of North, North-West India.





Recognizing the efforts of the Indian Army and Air Force in Jammu and Kashmir, the Air Officer appreciated the spirit and motivation of the troops deployed in active operations and praised all ranks for their unconditional and selfless service to the Nation.





He also commended the troops of Indian Army for securing the borders and keeping the internal security situation stable in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.







