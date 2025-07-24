



In December 2024, an Indian company named Ideal Detonators Private Limited shipped approximately $1.4 million worth of an explosive compound known as HMX (octogen) to Russia, despite repeated US warnings and threats of sanctions for any support to Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.





This shipment included two consignments unloaded in St. Petersburg, with one valued around $405,200 purchased by a Russian firm called High Technology Initiation Systems, and the other worth over $1 million purchased by another Russian company, Promsintez. Promsintez is linked by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) to the Russian military, and its factory was targeted in a drone strike in April 2025.





The HMX compound is widely used in missiles, torpedoes, rocket motors, and advanced military explosives, and the US government has identified HMX as critical to Russia's war efforts, warning financial institutions against facilitating sales of the substance to Moscow.





Despite this, there is no indication that these shipments violated Indian government policy. Indian officials have stated that HMX has limited civilian applications as well as military uses. India's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that exports of dual-use items such as HMX are conducted with consideration of international non-proliferation obligations and under a robust legal and regulatory framework involving a comprehensive assessment of export criteria.





The US State Department has not specifically commented on these shipments but reiterated that it has communicated to India that companies involved in military-related business with Russia are at risk of sanctions.





The US continues to engage India as a strategic partner and has made clear that any business or financial engagement with Russia's military-industrial base risks sanctions.





This shipment occurs in the context of India maintaining strong economic and military ties with Russia, including significant purchases of Russian oil and ongoing defence cooperation, despite India's increasingly close relations with the United States, which seeks to counterbalance China's influence.





US sanctions against Indian entities for supporting Russia's war effort have been applied sparingly, influenced by geopolitical considerations. Under the Biden administration, sanctions were enforced selectively, and under President Trump, sanctions activity related to Russia decreased significantly. The US government reportedly tends to address concerns with allies through private dialogue before resorting to punitive measures.





Indian private firm shipped a critical explosive compound with recognised military applications to Russian companies connected to their defence industry, despite explicit US warnings. India maintains that such exports comply with domestic and international legal frameworks.





The situation reflects the complex geopolitical dynamics involving India’s longstanding ties with Russia and its strategic partnership with the United States amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Based On A Reuters Report







